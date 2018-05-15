Buyers snap up 80 of 100 units on offer at Amber45

UOL Group saw what it called a "strong response" from the weekend launch of its 139-unit East Coast condo project, Amber45, with buyers snapping up 80 of the 100 units released at an average price of about $2,200 psf.

Singaporeans accounted for 94 per cent of the buyers at the freehold development, said Mr Anthony Wong, UOL's general manager (marketing).

He credited the performance of Amber45 over the weekend to factors such as its prime location and facilities.

Amber45 is in Amber Road close to Katong, Siglap and East Coast Park, and to the future Tanjong Katong and Marine Parade MRT stations on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast MRT Line.

The development consists of a 21-storey residential block, with two-bedders varying in size from 614 sq ft to 872 sq ft; three-bedders (plus guest room) from 1,130 sq ft to 1,324 sq ft; and four-bedroom units from 1,346 sq ft to 1,798 sq ft.

Besides facilities such as a 50m lap pool, the 69,858 sq ft development also boasts smarthome offerings such as voice-activated functions for lights and air-conditioning, and smart digital locks.

UOL also said it plans to launch its Potong Pasir project, The Tre Ver, in July.

The 729-unit condo project sits on the former Raintree Gardens' site.