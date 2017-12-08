CapitaLand, EDB launch $10m scheme to train workers, test tech

Property developer CapitaLand has set out to accelerate its innovation push with a $10 million training and technology programme, done in partnership with the Economic Development Board (EDB).

Dubbed CapitaLand Elevate, the programme will focus on developing the company's staff in areas such as data analytics, digital marketing and digital product management.

It will explore new technologies that it said will enable it to create people-centric products, services and experiences.

The scheme was launched yesterday by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran, and Mr Lim Ming Yan, CapitaLand's president and group chief executive.

CapitaLand also said its corporate venture arm, C31 Ventures (C31V), has invested $10 million in start-ups.

Its portfolio companies include customer insights platform Mobikon, home-grown co-working operator The Great Room and online table reservation company Chope.

Eighteen proptech initiatives have been piloted at CapitaLand properties since C31V was set up in July last year.

The company said C31V has been selected as one of SGInnovate's co-investment partners under the Startup SG Equity scheme.

SGInnovate will be managing part of the funds under this scheme, which involves identifying and co-investing in deep-tech start-ups. - ANN WILLIAMS