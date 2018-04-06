CapitaLand to offer all-in-one e-payment at 17 malls

Developer CapitaLand is partnering leading e-payment players to launch a service that will cover around 2,500 stores in 17 malls across Singapore.

StarPay, as the service is called, will integrate the e-payment modes GrabPay, NetsPay, DBS PayLah!, American Express and Alipay.

It will enable shoppers to pay using different e-payment options, including debit and credit cards, QR codes and local and international payment apps.

StarPay will be rolled out across participating malls, starting with Raffles City Singapore and American Express on April 18.

It will be offered as an in-app feature on CapitaStar, CapitaLand's app-based rewards programme.

Once shoppers register on the CapitaStar app, they can scan a QR code at a participating retailer's smart terminal, select the e-payment mode and the transaction will be processed.

Smart terminals will be provided to participating retailers at no cost by the end of the year.

Mr Ooi Huey Tyng, managing director of GrabPay Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, said: "By integrating GrabPay and StarPay, we can reach more consumers and merchants, while enabling Grab users to pay conveniently via GrabPay at more locations."

StarPay will also let shoppers earn STAR$ reward points that can be exchanged for CapitaLand vouchers.

These can be earned from purchases automatically without having to scan receipts, as long as the shopper spend a minimum of $1.