Catalist-listed Spackman in tie-up to offer K coins

Catalist-listed Spackman Entertainment Group has inked a deal with a partner in its planned initial coin offering (ICO), it said yesterday.

The tie-up with South Korean cryptocurrency developer Project Talent aims to launch utility tokens, dubbed "K Coins", which can be used to access Spackman products and services such as merchandise and concerts.

Under the proposed partnership with Spackman, Project Talent - which has ties to Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Kyber Network - will develop both the platform and tokens for K Coins.

Mr Richard Lee, Spackman's executive director and interim chief executive, said the deal "shall enable us to leverage blockchain technology and the group's content and talent management platform" for a cryptocurrency in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Spackman said in February that it intended to offer K Coins through an ICO. It said it would seek legal advice to ensure the fund-raising round complied with all Singapore rules, including laws on money laundering and terrorism financing.

The company is eyeing utility tokens, used to purchase goods or services, rather than security tokens, which are more related to tradable assets.

Cryptocurrencies refer to digital currencies based on encryption techniques, and which are not backed by fiat money or regulated by a central bank.

Monetary regulators worldwide have put cryptocurrencies under tougher scrutiny amid concerns such as price instability, vulnerability to hacking theft and the illicit potential for money laundering and terrorism financing.