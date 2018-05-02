CDL hits targets in campaign to improve sustainability

Property giant City Developments Limited (CDL) said it hit a range of targets last year as it stepped up its campaign to improve sustainability.

It noted in a report on Monday that it reduced its carbon emissions intensity by 32.8 per cent from 2007, putting it on track to meet the 38 per cent target set for 2030.

CDL also achieved a 27.3 per cent reduction in energy use intensity from 2007 levels, exceeding its 25 per cent target for 2030. It took steps such asinstalling energy-efficient lighting, air-conditioning upgrades and lift improvements in its commercial buildings.

CDL has had savings of around $20 million in electricity bills, thanks to energy-efficient retrofitting and initiatives for eight CDL-managed commercial buildings between 2012 and 2017.

It is now on track to hit the environmental, social and governance goals set in its 2030 sustainability blueprint. Its three main goals are building sustainable cities and communities, reducing environmental impact and ensuring a fair, safe and inclusive workplace.

Other achievements last year included all of CDL-owned and -managedoffice buildings attaining Green Mark GoldPLUS and Platinum, the highest-tier certification for environment-friendly buildings.

Last year, CDL issued the first Green Bond by a listed Singapore company. This raised $100 million as alternative financing stream for the company's green building efforts at Republic Plaza.

CDL supports the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and published its climate-related financial disclosures in the latest report.

The developer's other measures to adhere to TCFD's recommendations include an analysis on climate change scenarios.

This started in January and involves studying the climate-related risks and opportunities across key portfolios in three major markets - Singapore, China and Britain.