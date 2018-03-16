CDL releasing units at The Tapestry in Tampines next week

City Developments (CDL) is releasing units at The Tapestry condominium in Tampines next week.

It announced yesterday that the 99-year leasehold project, which has 861 units, will be the "first premium suburban condominium launch" this year.

The Tapestry comprises seven 15-storey blocks with units from 441 square feet for a one-bedder to 1,765 sq ft for the largest five-bedroom dual-key with study apartments.

One-bedders go from $596,000; the two-bedroom units start at $796,00; while $1.15 million gets a three-bedder.

Prices for the four-bedroom units are $1.65 million, with the five-bedder dual-key with study apartments going from $2.1 million.

The Tapestry in Tampines Street 86 is being developed by Bellevue Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDL.

CDL Group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong said: "Given The Tapestry's location in the much sought-after mature Tampines estate, we have received very strong enquiries for this launch.

"Close proximity to major transportation nodes, popular schools, amenities, offices and business parks has fuelled demand for residences in this area."

Mr Chia added that CDL expects a "good take-up" from new-home buyers, upgraders and investors.