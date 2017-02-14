China cracks down on bogus data

BEIJING: China must fight against data fraud and improve the quality of its economic data, said the head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Mr Ning Jizhe is the second central government official over the past week to comment on the accuracy of economic data.

There has long been scepticism about the reliability of Chinese data, especially as the government has sought to reduce expectations of a protracted slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Mr Ning's comments echoed Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli's call last week to improve the reliability of economic data and to recognise the "great harm" that comes from fraudulent statistics.

"Make great efforts to speed up the establishment of a comprehensive, traceable and accountable system for preventing and punishing data fraud," Mr Ning told a meeting of NBS officials on Saturday.

"Use legal weapons to severely punish fraudulent data, effectively use the dishonest enterprise joint punishment mechanism, and make great efforts to promote a positive social atmosphere with law-based and trustworthy data," he added.

The combined economic output of China's provinces has long exceeded national output measured by the NBS, raising suspicions that local officials were overstating performance.