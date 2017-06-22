China hails MSCI inclusion

SHANGHAI: China yesterday hailed the decision by index compiler MSCI to include it in its key emerging markets list, saying it was a sign of confidence in the world's No. 2 economy.

The agreement to admit mainland-listed big-cap stocks - allowing them to be traded by foreigners directly for the first time - comes after three failed attempts.

Analysts said inclusion on the Emerging Markets Index could lead to up to US$12 billion (S$16 billion) of inflows as many overseas investors measure the performance of their portfolios against MSCI indexes and are obliged to buy shares in them.

"We applaud and appreciate MSCI for making such a decision," said spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission Zhang Xiaojun.