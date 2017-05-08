China has no plan to devalue currency

BEIJING: China has no intention and need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said.

In a weekend piece in the Chinese magazine Modern Bankers, Mr Pan Gongsheng said the People's Bank of China's supplying of liquidity to the market was to prevent excessive fluctuations of the exchange rate and prevent a "herd effect", to maintain market stability.

"China has no intention of raising competitiveness via currency devaluation. It does not have this wish, and it also does not have this need," Mr Pan, who runs China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, wrote.

China was working hard to raise the exchange rate's flexibility and to maintain its stability, he added.