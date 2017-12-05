China says 2018 growth target to reflect new changes in economy

BEIJING China's economic growth target for 2018 will reflect new changes in the economy as the government puts more emphasis on higher quality development, the State Council Information Office said yesterday.

The government will set its key targets for 2018 "after earnestly studying new performance, new situations and new problems", the government's public relations arm said in a statement in response to Reuters' requests for comment on a source-based story.

"China's economic and social development still faces many contradictions and challenges that need to be seriously resolved and dealt with," it said.