China should stop yuan intervention, says ex-PBOC adviser

BEIJING: China's central bank should set a "bottom line" of 25 per cent for the yuan to depreciate and stop intervening to help preserve foreign exchange reserves, Mr Yu Yongding, a former central bank adviser, was quoted as saying by financial magazine Caixin yesterday.

The influential economist has been an advocate of a freer float for the yuan, which the central bank currently allows to fluctuate 2 per cent either side of the midpoint it sets before markets open each day.

Mr Yu's comments follow a bout of sustained pressure from capital outflows that resulted in the yuan losing 6.5 per cent against the US dollar last year.