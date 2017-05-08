China stresses 'steady' planning

BEIJING: Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said yesterday.

The zone, in Hebei province's Xiongan, around 100km south-west of Beijing, will house some of Beijing's relocated "non-capital functions". It is currently 100 sq km in area but will eventually be expanded to 2,000 sq km.

Visiting the Xiongan New Area on Saturday, Mr Zhang said the government should "plan well before taking action and make steady efforts in planning construction", Xinhua reported.