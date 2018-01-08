China’s forex reserves rise to $4.16 trillion

BEIJING China's foreign exchange reserves rose to their highest in more than a year last month, blowing past economists' estimates, as tight regulations and a strong yuan continued to discourage capital outflows, central bank data showed yesterday.

Notching up their 11th straight month of gains, reserves hit US$3.14 trillion (S$4.16 trillion) - an increase of US$20.2 billion - last month, the highest since September 2016 and the biggest monthly increase since last July. That compares with an increase of US$10 billion last November.

Economists had expected reserves to rise by US$6 billion to US$3.125 trillion.

The yuan rose around 6.8 per cent against the greenback last year, recovering from a 6.5 per cent loss in 2016 and reversing three straight years of depreciation.

For the full year, China's foreign exchange reserves rose US$129.5 billion from US$3.011 trillion at the end of 2016 - the first annual rise since 2014.