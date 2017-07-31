China's gold output drops by 9.85%

BEIJING: China's gold output dropped in the first half of this year due to stricter rules on solid waste from production and shrinking reserves.

A total of 206.54 tonnes of gold were produced in January-June, down 9.85 per cent from a year ago, according to the China Gold Association.

Of this total, 178.46 tonnes were gold mineral, while 28.08 tonnes were a byproduct of nonferrous metal smelting.

The 10 top gold producers accounted for 53.24 per cent and 39.74 per cent of the country's total refined gold and gold mineral output respectively.