China's graft-buster probed for corruption

BEIJING The head of the anti-graft committee of China's Ministry of Finance has been put under investigation for suspected graft, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said yesterday.

Mr Mo Jiancheng was suspected of "serious discipline breaches", a euphemism for graft, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement.

Mr Mo, who became the top graft-buster for the Finance Ministry in December 2015, was also a member of the ministry's Party committee and previously served as deputy Party secretary and vice-governor of Jiangxi province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged war on graft for over four years, vowing to continue until he has cleared the Communist Party of both high- and low-level graft, which he warns could threaten the party's existence if left unchecked.