China’s Xiaomi picks HK for one of the largest listings in years

A customer looking at a Xiaomi smartphone in a Beijing shop on Thursday.

HONG KONG Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is bringing its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) to Hong Kong, where it could raise about US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion)in the largest listing globally in almost four years.

The IPO plans, filed yesterday, will be one of the first in Hong Kong under new rules designed to attract tech listings, a major win for the bourse as competition heats up between Hong Kong, New York and the Chinese mainland.

The listing is expected to give Beijing-based, Cayman-domiciled Xiaomi a market value of between US$80 billion and US$100 billion, just eight years after it came onto the scene in China, people familiar with the plans said.

The US$10 billion fund-raising target, if achieved, will make it the biggest IPO since Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised a total of US$25 billion through a New York listing in 2014.

The IPO could be launched as early as the end of June, according to the people close to the process who requested anonymity as the details were not yet public.

Two people said the company's valuation would likely be lowered to a bit above US$70 billion. One said Xiaomi was looking to sell about 15 per cent of its enlarged capital in the offering. Xiaomi declined to comment on the valuation.

The prospectus gave investors the first detailed look at Xiaomi's financial health ahead of the IPO, showing resilience in a slowing global smartphone market thanks partly to a push into overseas markets like India.

Revenue was 114.62 billion yuan (S$24 billion) in 2017, up 67.5 per cent against 2016, the company said.

Operating profit was 12.22 billion yuan, up from 3.79 billion yuan year-on-year.