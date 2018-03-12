Citibank starts future-compatible skills-based training

About 1,600 consumer banking employees from Citibank Singapore are undergoing training in areas such as customer journey design and cyber security, which have become increasingly important for banking professionals.

By launching this series of multi-functional, future-compatible skills-based training, Citibank is the first bank in Singapore to alignits training with the standards of the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) for consumer banking.

The standards were designed to ensure training will equip staff with the cross-functional skills and digital capabilities needed to stay relevant as business models and jobs evolve.

These core skills will give employees a foundational knowledge of the consumer banking business and expand on their ability to meet customers' evolving needs.

The bank aims to have all workers complete the full suite of courses under areas such as product suitability and fraud detection and prevention within two years.

New employees will also be required to complete the IBF training.

The bank will progressively roll out more training courses that will address 13 other consumer banking skills this year and over the next year.