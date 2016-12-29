Coal makes comeback

Coal, one of the world's oldest energy sources, is making a comeback and has found its way to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

On Dec 12, Indonesian-based coal mining company Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) was listed on the SGX mainboard.

Gear is the largest of the four coal mining companies listed on SGX by market capitalisation - $1.6 billion at listing.

The majority of Indonesia's coals occur on the islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra - where the four SGX-listed coal miners are exploring, developing and producing thermal coal.

Modern large-scale mining of coal deposits in Indonesia began in the late 1980s and has since grown exponentially.

Platts reported that Indonesia remained the largest supplier of thermal coal to China, shipping 5.15 million mt (million tonnes), more than double the amount in November last year.

It has been tough for coal in recent years, although prices are showing signs of recovering.

The recent Paris climate agreement, signed by nearly 200 countries, called for big cuts in carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels, such as coal.

But two factors are driving up prices, wrote Mr Kim Iskyan, founder of Truewealth Publishing, a Singapore-based independent investment research company, in a blog post in July.

First, supply is down. China, the world's largest coal supplier, is paring down supply to reduce pollution levels.

The US, the second largest supplier, has seen production fall to its lowest since 1981 as many coal companies have gone bankrupt.

DEMAND EXPECTED

A key point in US President-elect Donald Trump campaign's energy and economic plan has been the rejuvenation of the US coal industry.

Demand from developing countries is expected. South-east Asia will see a demand growth of 7.8 per cent a year.

Investing in coal mining companies is more attractive but there are caveats, noted Mr Iskyan.

He told The New Paper: "It is far easier to earn a good return if you're investing with the macro winds at your back.

"A strong coal price environment is a huge boost to coal companies, although it by no means suggests that all coal shares will appreciate."

SGX-listed coal companies are still positive about the future.

In a press release to announce third-quarter results, Mr Fuganto Widjaja, executive director and group CEO of Gear, said they are "deeply encouraged" by the prospects of the coal market.

"We have successfully weathered the downturn in the coal industry from 2011 to present, increasing our production steadily and remaining operationally profitable through the troughs of the coal cycle..."

In a November press release to announce third-quarter results, Geo Energy Resources CEO Tung Kum Hon said the long-term outlook for the coal industry is "hugely encouraging".

He also noted China's policy of reducing its domestic coal production by cutting the number of days allowed for mining from 330 to 276 days has caused coal prices to rally.

He said: "One key focus going forward will be maintaining our current low production cost."

Mr Geoff Howie, SGX market strategist, wrote in a market update on Dec 15 that the minerals industry offers investors opportunities for substantial returns, but also the possibility of losses.

He said: "For most minerals, exploration is expensive and the consequence of a failed exploration is a financial loss.

"Success in finding a new mineral deposit or additional mineralisation at an existing mine generates an asset that adds value to a company.

"Small companies with limited financial resources are relatively high risk/reward investment options because they cannot survive many failed explorations.

"However, they may generate large investment rewards if they are successful in exploration."