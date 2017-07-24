ComfortDelGro to introduce mobile phone payment option via MasterPass

Passengers who take ComfortDelGro (CDG) taxis from the streets will soon be able to pay for their rides with their mobile phones. From next month, CDG will be introducing a new payment method for street-hail rides using MasterPass, a digital payment service that does not require cash nor physical cards.

MasterPass, which was launched in Singapore in 2014, is a virtual "wallet" that stores payment details such as mailing address and credit card information in a secure online cloud.

The payment method can be used for either pre-booked taxi rides or street-hail trips. Passengers on street-hail trips will have to select the payment option on the CDG app and scan a QR code in the taxi. There will be no administration fee or goods and services tax for this payment mode.