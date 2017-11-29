Completed condo prices up 0.6% last month: NUS

Prices of completed private apartments and condominiums in Singapore rose 0.6 per cent last month over September.

This is according to the latest flash estimates from the NUS Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) yesterday.

The month-on-month increase is faster than the 0.2 per cent rise seen in September, based on the revised index value for that month.

The sub-index for the central region - small units not included - rose 1.2 per cent month on month last month, an increase from the 0.4 per cent in September.

The Institute of Real Estate Studies of the National University of Singapore, which compiles the SRPI for completed non-landed private homes, defines the central region as districts 1 to 4, including the financial district and Sentosa Cove, as well as the traditional prime residential districts of 9, 10 and 11.

In the non-central region, excluding small units, prices rose 0.3 per cent last month, after falling 0.1 per cent in September.

The NUS' sub-index for small units of up to 506 sq ft islandwide slipped 0.8 per cent last month, after gaining 1 per cent in September.