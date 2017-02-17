Consortium wins joint contract  to oversee  KL-S'pore HSR

A three-party consortium has won a $34.9 million contract to partner the authorities on both sides of the Causeway to oversee the set-up of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR).

The consortium, made up of WSP Engineering, Mott MacDonald and Ernst & Young Advisory Services, beat out seven other competitors.

Both Canada-based WSP and Mott MacDonald, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, had worked on the 345km Taiwan HSR, as well as the upcoming 1,300km California HSR project in the United States.

The 350km Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR is slated to be completed by end-2026 and cut travel time between the two cities to 90 minutes.

The consortium - which will have offices here and in Malaysia - will assist the Land Transport Authority (LTA) here and MyHSR Corporation, a unit under the Malaysian Ministry of Finance.

It will help develop technical and safety standards for the project, as well as provide project management support and technical advice.

It will also help prepare the tenders relating to joint aspects of the project, such as the appointment of a company to provide and maintain assets like trains and signalling systems.

TENDER

Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan asserted the importance of the tender to appoint the assets company. "This will be one of the largest railway tenders in the world," he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping said the "collective expertise and extensive experience" of the consortium in other international HSR projects allows MyHSR and the LTA to kick-start the preparation of joint tenders for the project.

The appointment of the consortium comes a month after Aecom Singapore won a $24.6 million contract to conduct an advanced engineering study for the Singapore stretch of the HSR.