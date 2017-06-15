Cooling on the horizon for Chinese economy

BEIJING: China's economy generally remained on solid footing last month, but tighter monetary policy, a cooling housing market and slowing investment reinforced views that it will gradually lose momentum in coming months.

Still, with half a year left, Beijing is expected to handily meet its annual 6.5 per cent economic growth target without too many bumps, good news for President Xi Jinping ahead of a major political leadership reshuffle later this year.

Slower fixed asset investment growth last month and a sharp deceleration in housing starts seen in data yesterday point to the cooling economists have been expecting.

But stable growth in factory output and retail sales, along with a pick up in exports, are cushioning the impact so far. A rise in inventories in the industrial sector and weaker producer price inflation will drag on growth, said Mr Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong.