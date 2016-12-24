Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank hit with US penalties

ZURICH/FRANKFURT: Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, two of Europe's leading investment banks, have been hit with a combined penalty of more than US$12 billion (S$17 billion) over the sale of US toxic debt.

Credit Suisse agreed in principle to pay the US authorities US$2.48 billion to settle claims that it had misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the bank said yesterday.

It will also provide US$2.8 billion from the settlement over five years to offset the impact on consumers, it said in a statement, adding that the deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval by its board of directors.

"Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately US$2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these matters. This will be taken in our 4Q 2016 financial results," it added.

FINAL DEAL

The final deal is in line with the US$5 billion to US$7 billion the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had asked Credit Suisse to pay earlier in negotiations, as reported by Reuters on Monday.

The news came after Deutsche Bank agreed to a US$7.2 billion settlement with the DOJ over its sale and pooling of toxic mortgage securities.

The agreement in principle, announced yesterday, offers some relief to the German lender, whose stock was hit hard in September after it acknowledged that the DOJ had been seeking nearly twice as much.