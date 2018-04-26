Credit Suisse profit soars as overhaul pays off

ZURICH: Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse yesterday posted a big jump in net profit for the first quarter, as its 2015 major overhaul delivers firm results.

The bank, Switzerland's second biggest after UBS, began to refocus its activities on wealth management over merchant banking.

For the first three months of this year, the bank announced a year-on-year jump in profits of 16 per cent to 694 million Swiss francs (S$937 million).

Eighty per cent of the bank's core profitability is now generated by its wealth management and investment banking activities - up 41 per cent from 2015.

The bank's wealth management activities achieved the highest quarterly results in seven years, at 14.4 billion Swiss francs, up 20 per cent from last year, it said.

Its Asia Pacific wealth management unit saw its revenues rise 12 per cent to 991 million Swiss francs.