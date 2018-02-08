Daily average value of shares traded on SGX shot up in Jan
The daily average value of shares traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) shot up last month on the back of the robust rally.
An average of $1.3 billion worth of shares changed hands daily on the 22 trading days last month - up 28 per cent from January last year. The total turnover value on those trading days was $29.4 billion, up 40 per cent on 2017, according to an SGX report out yesterday.
Market turnover of exchange-traded funds was down 13 per cent on January last year to $253 million, but up 27 per cent on December's level.
CATALIST LISTINGS
There were two Catalist listings last month - Myanmar-based tourism firm Memories Group and Malaysian wooden furniture maker LY Corp. They raised a combined $32.2 million.
There were also 59 new bond listings, which raised $25.1 billion in all, up 51 per cent from the $16.6 billion raised in January last year.
Total trading volume in the derivatives market hit 18.1 million, up 55 per cent on January last year and 16 per cent higher than December thanks to strong performers in the equities and currencies futures. - THE STRAITS TIMES
