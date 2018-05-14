Data sharing allowed by apex court in S. Korean tax probe

The top court has rejected a bid by a Korean family challenging the taxman's move to give the South Korean National Tax Service (NTS) information involving at least US$250 million (S$341 million) in bank accounts here.

They were in the names of 51 nominee companies created by the father using the names of his wife and their two sons as well as workers from companies he owned, known as K Group.

The South Korean authorities are investigating suspected tax evasion on the investment income of these 51 companies.

NTS wanted three banks here to supply details such as periodic bank statements and copies of certificates of deposit. The banks named were the Singapore branch of Woori Bank, UBS Group AG and OCBC Bank.

The officials informed Singapore's Comptroller of Income Tax of the alleged tax evasion scheme, which claimed to show the companies had been used to receive unreported income.

The Comptroller's staff met NTS officials in Seoul in 2014 to discuss issues under the bilateral Exchange-of-Information regime, including NTS' request.

The Comptroller then issued notices to the three banks to disclose the information.

The family asked the High Court for permission to apply to quash the notices and place a stay on proceedings but failed in 2016.

Their lawyer, Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, went to the Court of Appeal last year, saying the Comptroller should "go behind" the relevant statements and certifications by the Korean officials and not accept the submissions at face value.

The Comptroller's lawyer, Mr Alvin Koh, countered that the High Court had applied the correct legal tests in relation to the Comptroller's role in assessing the requests.

The Court of Appeal, which dismissed the in-camera appeal last September, in judgment grounds this month made clear "the Comptroller is under no duty to hold an independent investigation or mini-trial to test the correctness of statements made by a foreign tax authority".

But this did not mean the Comptroller "can act uncritically or unthinkingly", said the Court comprising Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Judges of Appeal Tay Yong Kwang and Steven Chong.

In dismissing the family's appeal, the court found the Comptroller had made the decision to accede to the request "based on the totality of all the evidence presented to him".

"It was apparent that the request was not a fishing expedition and that the requested information was foreseeably relevant to the ongoing tax investigations," said the Court.

The applicants, who cannot be named, were ordered to pay $35,000 in costs to the Comptroller and $20,000 to the Attorney-General.