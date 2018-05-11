DBCS starts new initiative to help transform businesses

The Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS) has started a new initiative to help transform businesses.

It involves promoting design thinking and innovation as a strategic driver for companies and encouraging collaboration.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) underpinning the initiative was signed yesterday by DBCS and the Restaurant Association of Singapore, Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Furniture Industries Council and Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

The MOU covers three areas of collaboration - the Design Kitchen workshop, speed matching and sharing of speaking platforms.

DBCS will run its proprietary Design Kitchen workshopto introduce the concept of design thinking and how it can be rolled out in their businesses.

It will also link up with DesignSingapore Council to provide a speed matching platform for partners' members with a selection of certified design consultants.