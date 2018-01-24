DBS, City Developments recognised in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index

Singapore-listed companies DBS Group Holdings and City Developments (CDL) have made it to the 2018 edition of Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index.

The index, which was launched on Monday, measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community engagement and gender-conscious product offerings.

DBS and CDL are among six companies in Asia (excluding Japan) included in the index.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said: "We believe that when you achieve a critical mass of women across all levels, this will make a difference in an organisation's ability to succeed. In Singapore, women form 60 per cent of DBS' overall workforce, and 40 per cent of our senior management.

"Women also make up 30 per cent of our group management committee, which sets the strategy and direction of DBS."

Besides having a board diversity policy, DBS has family-friendly policies where employees can choose working arrangements such as part-time and sabbatical leave, DBS said.

Separately, CDL's chief executive Sherman Kwek said: "We have always believed in the importance of gender diversity and strived hard to make it part of our corporate culture... With women making up about 70 per cent of CDL's workforce and 40 per cent of our department heads, we are committed to empowering women in our workplace."

Recognising that creating opportunities for women is fundamental to sustainable growth, CDL established an task force last year to advocate diversity within the company and the community. It has also adopted a formal board diversity policy. - RACHEL MUI