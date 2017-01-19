DBS launches service to pre-convert currencies

DBS' Visa Debit card users who are travelling overseas can now spend in Singapore dollars without having to pay conversion fees.

The new service - touted as the first of its kind in South-east Asia - allows cardholders to use DBS' Multi-Currency Account (MCA) to pre-convert a foreign currency.

Foreign exchange transactions on MCA do not incur additional conversion fees.

"Otherwise, those who prefer to pay overseas in Singapore dollars will have to pay for the dynamic currency conversion charges, typically an extra 7 to 15 per cent of the transaction," said DBS consumer banking head Jeremy Soo yesterday as DBS unveiled the new service.

Mr Soo said MCA's exchange rate is favourable and transactions can be done any time via mobile or Internet banking. MCA was rolled out in 2013.

These accounts can hold and exchange a basket of 12 major currencies, but they require a minimum daily balance amount of $3,000 in aggregate. This requirement is waived for users aged 29 and younger.

The service forms the "next leg" of DBS' push for greater use of cashless payment solutions, Mr Soo said, following previous offerings such as digital wallet PayLah - which now has nearly half a million users.

There is also a concentrated push by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to reduce reliance on the use of physical cash payments.

One key thrust on this front is to allow fund transfers with only the recipient's mobile phone number, something that may happen this year, MAS managing director Ravi Menon has said.

However, cross-border cashless solutions are still a largely untapped area.