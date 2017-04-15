DBS, OCBC introduce payment via QR code

Users of the DBS PayLah! app can now make and receive payments via QR codes, while OCBC customers will soon be able to do the same.

Users of the DBS PayLah! mobile wallet - they do not have to be DBS account holders - can now use the app to generate their own QR codes to receive cash.

A QR, or Quick Response, code is a square barcode that can be used to store data that can then be read by an imaging device such as a camera.

To receive payments, merchants or individuals can display their QR code or send it via online channels to the payer. App users can make payments by scanning the merchant's QR code.

DBS said in a statement on Thursday that this would be especially useful when making purchases at cash-only businesses - many resisted cashless payment options as they see the leasing of payment terminals, connectivity and wiring requirements as inconvenient and costly.

It is estimated that more than 80 per cent of payments made at small shops here are in cash and the percentage rises to 90 per cent at hawker centres and wet markets, DBS noted.

"Singapore has one of the world's highest smartphone penetration rates and surveys have indicated that the majority of consumers here are open to making payments with their mobile devices," said DBS head of consumer banking, Mr Jeremy Soo. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY