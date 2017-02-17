DBS Q4 net profit hits 2-year low

DBS Group Holdings has reported its lowest quarterly profit in two years, as the bruising impact of oil and gas sector-related loans again dogged the bank.

But its shares closed 1.7 per cent higher at $18.54 after the results came out, perhaps an indication investors were reassured that the worst impact of DBS' bad loan provisions had passed.

Net profit slid 9 per cent to $913 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, even as revenue rose 5 per cent to $2.78 billion.

The earnings drop was worse than a 6.6 per cent dip forecast in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income fell 2 per cent year-on-year to $1.82 billion, as net interest margin shrank from 1.84 per cent a year ago to 1.71 per cent.

Non-interest income jumped 19 per cent to $952 million.

