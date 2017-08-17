Digital solutions packaged with Internet for SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may soon get digital business solutions alongside their Internet packages and could find out more about those solutions from their trusted financiers.

Seven telcos and lenders have pledged to help SMEs take up digital technology, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim announced yesterday.

The move is part of the Government's SMEs Go Digital scheme, launched in April to provide smaller businesses with off-the-shelf digital technology tools, advising and funding.

Nearly 200 businesses have implemented some of the programme's 56 pre-approved digital solutions as at the end of last month.

SYSTEMS

Technologies include biometric authentication, mobile menu ordering and workflow management systems.

Dr Yaacob said the Infocomm Media Development Authority will work with larger firms to foster digital collaboration between bigger businesses and their SME vendors and suppliers, which could "uplift entire sectors" with an improved business ecosystem.

Besides local telcos M1, Singtel and StarHub, the other partners inking memoranda of intent are Hong Leong Finance and local banks DBS, OCBC and UOB.

