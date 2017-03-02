Dow hits record high after speech

NEW YORK : US stocks surged back to records as trading opened yesterday, with the Dow topping 21,000 for the first time, as markets embraced a softer tone in President Donald Trump's congressional address on Tuesday night (yesterday morning, Singapore time).

Two minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,005.78, a 0.9 per cent jump, AFP reported.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent to 2,382.36, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.8 per cent to 5,873.77.

Mr Trump's speech was praised for its positive tone but lacked specifics about tax reforms and deregulations, key components of the market's post-election rally, nbcnews.com reported.

Mr Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, said the speech's tone "assuaged fears that his agenda was not going to be able to be passed".

The Dow advanced around 200 points with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The Dow first closed above 20,000 on Jan 25.

The dollar also surged yesterday as investors bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate rise. Traders now put the chances for a rise in US interest rates this month at 80 per cent.

