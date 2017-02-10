Drop in HDB resale prices and volume last month

Resale prices of Housing Board flats last month fell by 0.3 per cent from December, and stood 0.1 per cent lower than in the same month last year.

From their peak in April 2013, prices have fallen by 11.2 per cent, said SRX Property.

Resale prices for three- and four-room flats fell by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively. Prices for five-room and executive units rose by 0.4 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

HDB resale prices in mature estates fell by 0.7 per cent, while those elsewhere stayed the same.

The volume of resale units also dropped. Last month, 1,174 flats were sold, down by 13.9 per cent from December.In towns with over 10 resale transactions, Geylang reported the highest above-market prices, as buyers forked out $5,500 more.