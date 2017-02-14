Dyson launches tech centre here

Dyson launched its Singapore Technology Centre at the Singapore Science Park yesterday.

The company is investing another £330 million (S$587 million) in its Singapore-based research and development (R&D).

This will create 200 jobs, mostly for research scientists and engineers, over the next five years.

The new site in Kent Ridge will focus on the integration of hardware and software, and was set up for R&D across newer areas like artificial intelligence and robotics.

The company's founder and chief engineer, Sir James Dyson, told The New Paper: "Singapore in particular stands out because of the great access it offers to world-class engineering talent.

"There's a vibrant community of tech companies and start-ups, and we look forward to being a part of it."

At the launch, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran cited Singapore's strength in the field, with local universities producing more than 6,700 graduates in computing, engineering and science last year.

He said: "We can't afford to be complacent. We must build on these strengths and we can better prepare our young engineers to meet the needs of the industry."

From 10 employees in Singapore in 2007, Dyson now has about 1,100 here, and more than a third of them are engineers.

The company employs 3,500 engineers and scientists globally and spends £7 million a week on research, design and development. The average age of its engineers is 26, and the average age of the rapidly expanding software engineering team is 24.

Mr Dyson said: "We find that young people tend to be more open to experiment and held back less by the notion of what's right and what's wrong."

He added: "Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said engineering matters for Singapore's future... I believe that engineering matters for everyone's future."

He added: "The world is gripped by a technology race, only engineers can solve the most significant problems."