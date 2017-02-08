EDB helps Hyflux boost productivity and innovate

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, being shown Hyflux's Tuas facility.

Water treatment firm Hyflux is making a splash across its operations - boosting productivity, developing new membrane technology and diversifying into oxygen-rich water for the healthcare market.

It has been taking these bold investment strides in partnership with the Economic Development Board (EDB).

The latest venture to come to fruition is a $30-million fully integrated and automated steel structure fabrication processing line at Hyflux's Tuas facility, which was launched yesterday.

The facility will improve operational productivity by about 25 per cent, said Hyflux executive chairman and group chief executive Olivia Lum.

It will also boost the skill profile of its employees and reduce its reliance on foreign labour.

"In order to remain competitive, we have to take the necessary steps to drive innovation and adopt high-value processes," Ms Lum said at the launch at Hyflux Innovation Centre.

The investment in robotics and automation, she added, will help it meet the challenges of tighter labour policies and increasing regional competition.

Also speaking at the launch, EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin said the group's latest investments fit in well with how the EDB is able to support such companies.

That is, in lifting the productivity of existing operations, commercialising next-generation products to sustain growth, and creating new businesses and growing new capabilities.