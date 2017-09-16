Electronics continues to power exports

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) last month likely rose for a fourth straight month from a year earlier, buoyed by continued strength in global demand for electronics, a Reuters poll found yesterday.

Last month's shipments were expected to have risen 11.8 per cent from a year earlier, accelerating from the pace in July, according to the median forecast of 10 economists.

Exports increased 8.5 per cent from a year earlier in July.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, shipments were seen up 3.1 per cent, after falling 2.5 per cent in July.

Singapore and other Asian economies that are highly dependent on trade have gained a big boost this year from an improvement in global demand, particularly for electronics products.