Embrace tech, Iswaran tells students

Students should embrace trends such as new technologies and developments that are changing industries, enterprises and jobs across Asia and turn them into opportunities.

This was the message Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran had for university students at the annual MTI Economic Dialogue yesterday.

Mr Iswaran cited Amazon's newly launched two-hour delivery service and the rise of transport apps such as Grab and Uber and bicycle-sharing services like oBike, and noted that new technologies are fundamentally changing business models.

This means firms "must be nimble and adapt quickly to such changes, or risk becoming obsolete", he said.