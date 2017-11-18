Emerson launches $4.1m IoT facility

American technology and engineering company Emerson, which is in the automation solutions business, has opened a new solutions centre in Singapore.

The launch of the US$3 million (S$4.1 million) facility in Pandan Crescent yesterday came as part of Emerson's drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and services for customers across Asia-Pacific.

The centre features collaboration spaces that make use of multimedia technology, including augmented reality, where customers can get an immersive experience using Emerson's technologies to operate and maintain the digital plant of the future.

It also houses two built-out plant settings. One of them, a scaled-down replica of a process manufacturing facility, simulates the processes of a typical plant, such as an oil refinery, and is equipped with Emerson's digital solutions for process control and safety systems, and new industrial IoT technologies.

The centre is the latest addition to Emerson's investment in automation technologies, services and engineering based here.

Emerson also said yesterday it is teaming up with Singapore Polytechnic to support an upgrade of the training facilities and instructional materials for the polytechnic's Continuing Education Training courses, including the Earn and Learn Programme (ELP) for the chemicals sector.

The ELP is part of the SkillsFuture Singapore initiative.