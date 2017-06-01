EMS providers shift focus to fight slowdown

Besides taking advantage of the "cyclical up cycle" of the semiconductor industry, investors can also consider the four electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers listed on the SGX.

These firms, with a combined market capitalisation of $3.9 billion, have started to shift their focus to the faster growing emerging technologies to deal with the slowdown in traditional technology industries.

For instance, Venture, the largest IT stock with a market capital of $3.546 billion, has capabilities in areas such as 3D printing, genome medicine and optical component devices, among others.

Valuetronics Holdings is expected to tap on the megatrends of IoT and automotive electronics to help acquire new projects.

Half of CEI Limited's revenue comes from the medical technology and life science sector.

BEARING FRUIT

These three largest firms in terms of market capitalisation have returned 40.3 per cent in the year to date, showing that their new strategies are now "bearing fruit".

Post the STI rally, these three stocks were trading at an average trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.3x.

Based on consensus data, the average forward P/E ratio for these four stocks is at 13.0x, noted SGX's report last week.

The forward P/E calculates the price-to-earnings ratio by using projected future earnings instead of current earnings.

According to data from Bloomberg, consensus expects these three companies to grow earnings per share by a median of 16.5 per cent this year and another 9.2 per cent in 2018.

"Amid the slowing growth in traditional technology industries, Singapore's EMS providers have shifted their focus to the faster growing emerging technologies/industries," noted SGX. ­- LINETTE HENG