Business

Eric Schmidt stepping down as chair of Alphabet board

Dec 23, 2017 06:00 am

SAN FRANCISCO: Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday announced that Mr Eric Schmidt will step down as chairman, remaining on the board but shifting into a role as a technical advisor.

"In recent years, I have been spending a lot of my time on science and technology issues and philanthropy, and I plan to expand that work," Mr Schmidt said in a release.

His stint as executive chairman is to end at a regularly-scheduled board meeting next month, according to Alphabet.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin recruited the proven businessman and skilled software engineer as chief executive in 2001, bringing a mature hand to the helm of the then three-year-old Internet search company.

Mr Page replaced Mr Schmidt as chief executive a decade later, but Mr Schmidt remained at the head of the board of directors.

"Eric has provided us with business and engineering expertise and a clear vision about the future of technology," Mr Page, the Alphabet chief, said.

Defying Trump threat, UN rejects US decision on Jerusalem
World

UN rejects Trump's move on Jerusalem

"Continuing his 17 years of service to the company, he will now be helping us as a technical advisor on science and technology issues."

About two years ago, Google unveiled a corporate overhaul, forming a new parent company dubbed Alphabet to include Internet search and a handful of independent companies.

Mr Page became chief executive at Alphabet - a holding company for the tech giant's search products and "other bets" such Waymo self-driving car unit - while Mr Schmidt went from being executive chairman at Google to having the same role at Alphabet. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD