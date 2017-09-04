Ex-central bank head says he didn't support rupee notes ban

MUMBAI India's former central bank head Raghuram Rajan had told the government that short-term costs of a radical ban of high-value currency notes would outweigh the long-term benefits, Times of India newspaper reported yesterday.

The report cited excerpts from Mr Rajan's book on his stint at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), I Do What I Do: On Reforms Rhetoric And Resolve.

That was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi stunned the country on Nov 8 by abolishing 500- (S$10.60) and 1,000-rupee notes, removing 86 per cent of the currency in circulation in a bid to crack down on the "shadow economy".

Following the ban, Indians suffered severe cash shortages which led to detrimental knock-on effects on the economy.

"The RBI flagged what would happen if preparation was inadequate," the paper cited Mr Rajan as saying in the book that will be released next week.