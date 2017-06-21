Exponential rise in HNWIs in China

BEIJING: The number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in China has risen nearly nine times since a decade ago, a private survey released yesterday showed.

Chinese with at least 10 million yuan (S$2 million) of investable assets hit 1.6 million last year, up from 180,000 in 2006, according to the 2017 China Private Wealth Report by Bain Consulting and China Merchants Bank.

The overall value of the private wealth market increased to 165 trillion yuan last year, growing at 21 per cent annually in 2014-2016.

But the growth rate of China's private wealth market is expected to decline to 14 per cent this year to a total size of 188 trillion yuan.

Around 120,000 HNWIs had at least 100 million yuan worth of investable assets, up from less than 10,000 people in 2006.

The percentage of HNWIs with overseas investment increased to 56 per cent this year, up from 19 per cent in 2011, but the overall percentage of assets invested overseas has stabilised since 2013.