Ferrero opens first Asian innovation centre in S'pore

It may be hard to think of how well-loved chocolate products such as Ferrero Rocher and hazelnut spread Nutella can be improved, but the company behind the sweet treats is looking to do just that by opening an innovation centre here yesterday.

The facility - its first in Asia - will focus on the areas of health and nutrition, product research and development, as well as mining consumer insights.

Ferrero said it put the centre here due to Singapore's innovative environment and scientific talent.

It is also an important gateway for the South-east Asian region, where it sees growing demand for consumer goods such as the company's well-known chocolate and confectionary products.

The privately-owned firm added that being in Singapore gives Ferrero access to a diverse Asian demographic, so that it can develop, test and launch new products for a wide range of growing markets in the region.