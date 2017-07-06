Firms briefed on HSR tender

Singaporean and Malaysian authorities yesterday shared details with industry partners on what they expect of the company that will play a central role in the development of the high-speed rail linking the two countries.

The assets company for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project is expected to show commitment in seven areas, particularly safety and security, and availability and reliability in the delivery of the system.

The company will also design, build, finance and maintain all rolling stock and rail assets. It is also expected to develop and implement a network code.

Participants from 165 organisations were briefed on what a tender for the assets company, due later this year, would look like. It included information on tender parameters and procurement processes.