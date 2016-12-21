First syariah-compliant gold futures contract launched by SGX

The Singapore Exchange announced yesterday that its Singapore Kilobar Gold Contract has become the world's first syariah-compliant gold futures.

It launched the world's first exchange-traded and physically delivered wholesale gold futures in October 2014, in partnership with the World Gold Council and the Singapore Bullion Market Association.

The contract is now certified by Amanie Advisors, a leading advisory firm specialising in Islamic finance solutions, to be in compliance with the Shariah Standard on Gold as set out by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.