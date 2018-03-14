Foreigners, PRs form bulk of buyers at 2 prime district condominiums

Foreign buyers have accounted for $1.03 billion of sales at the New Futura and Gramercy Park prime district condominiums.

That amount made up around 70 per cent of the total sales value of $1.3 billion at the two City Developments (CDL) projects, the company said.

Gramercy Park in Grange Road received its Temporary Occupation Permit in May 2016; New Futura in August 2017.

Foreign buyers - mainly from China, Indonesia and Malaysia but also including Singapore permanent residents - have bought 34 of the 48 units CDL has sold since it released New Futura's 64-unit South Tower in January.

Those sales were valued at about $206 million in all.

The 48 units sold in the Leonie Hill Road development add up to about $302 million.

Both towers in the complex are 36 storeys.

CDL said the 48 units sold at New Futura have achieved an average price of around $3,200 per square foot.

Prices started from $3.8 million for two-bedroom units, $5.5 million for three-bedders and $6.9 million for four-bedders. Typical unit sizes are 1,098 sq ft for two-bedders, 1,830 sq ft for three-bedders and 2,250 sq ft for four-bedders.

The jewels of New Futura are its two penthouses, priced from $39.8 million. Each is 7,836 sq ft spanning two storeys and with five bedrooms.

Each penthouse comes with a 13m private pool, sauna and shower by the pool deck.

The 174-unit Gramercy Park is further along the sales process.

CDL released the first tower for sale in May 2016 and the second in March last year.

It has moved 170 units totalling $1.01 billion in the district 10 project, with 132 units worth $827 million going to foreign buyers. The project comprises two blocks of 24 storeys each.

Gramercy Park's average sale price was about $2,800 psf.

All four penthouses in the development have been sold to foreigners at prices ranging from $16.88 million to $24.5 million.