Former civil service chief Peter Ong to head Enterprise Singapore

Business and industry leaders yesterday gave a strong thumbs-up to the appointment of former civil service head Peter Ong as chairman-designate of Enterprise Singapore.

Two government entities, International Enterprise Singapore and Spring Singapore, will be merged to form Enterprise Singapore, the new one-stop agency to drive Singapore Inc's global push.

The formal union, which will involve about 960 employees in total, is expected to take effect in the second quarter of this year.

Mr Ong's appointment follows the first reading of the Enterprise Singapore Board Bill in Parliament on Monday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement yesterday.

He will concurrently be appointed senior economic adviser, MTI, with effect from Jan 15.

In this capacity, Mr Ong will provide strategic advice on economic strategies and policies, as well as champion efforts to enable robust enterprise growth through strong enterprise capabilities, deep and wide internationalisation networks, and strong partnerships with key stakeholders, said MTI.

Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary for MTI, said: "I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen economic growth and create good jobs for Singaporeans."