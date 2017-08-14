Forum on Belt and Road cooperation

With the total investment by China in Belt and Road countries since 2013 surpassing US$50 billion (S$68 billion), business leaders and top-level participants from government and academia will gather to discuss the issues of trade connectivity and collaborative opportunities tomorrow.

In terms of revenue, the total amount reached US$75.97 billion last year, a rise of 9.7 per cent year on year, the Singapore Business Federation noted.

To date, 56 economic and trade cooperation zones have been built by Chinese businesses, generating nearly US$1.1 billion in tax revenue and creating 180,000 jobs.

More than 600 representatives from 43 countries and regions are expected at the Singapore Regional Business Forum to be held at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia.

Nearly 40 business leaders and industry experts will be sharing insights on investment and financing-related opportunities, the implementation of such projects, as well as regional connectivity and joint collaboration along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

This year's forum will focus on seizing business opportunities through regional cooperation along the Belt and Road. - THE STRAITS TIMES

