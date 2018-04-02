Four Indian entrepreneurs lauded for business achievements

Four Indian entrepreneurs were lauded for their business achievements last Saturday.

Mr Ashok Khosla, founder and group chief executive of Om Associates, a home-grown company that makes and distributes computer memory chips, won the SICCI-DBS Singapore Indian Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The award, presented by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), is for large companies with an annual turnover of more than $10 million.

Mr Manokaran Chakrapani, managing director of Mano Equestrian Services, which distributes products related to horses, won the Rising Entrepreneur of the Year Award for firms with an annual turnover of between $5 million and $10 million. The Promising Entrepreneur of the Year Award for small companies with an annual turnover of less than $5 million was won by Mr Veera Sekaran, managing director of Greenology. It provides horticultural consultancy services.

The Foreign Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Mr Anil Dhanpatlal Agrawal, executive director of KH Foges, a Singapore-based foundation engineering company.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran presented the awards at Swissotel The Stamford.